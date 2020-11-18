Ransomware attack takes web hosting provider Managed.com servers offline

One of the internet’s biggest web hosting providers has been forced to shut down all of its servers after suffering a ransomware attack.

Managed.com, which provides CMS-optimized platforms for small businesses and enterprise-level clients, initially only took down a small number of customer sites on November 16 when the attack first become apparent. Hours later, however, it was forced to close down its entire web hosting infrastructure.

The company is currently working to restore its services, with the sites still proving inaccessible at the time of writing. Among the services facing disruption are WordPress and DotNetNuke hosting solutions, email servers, DNS servers and online databases.

At first, Managed.com tried to blame the disruption on unscheduled maintenance before tech support staff began informing disgruntled customers that a ransomware attack was to blame. The web hosting provider is now working alongside law enforcement officials to attempt to identify the source of the attack.

Managed.com outage

Although Managed.com is already working hard to restore downed sites, some web administrators are concerned that their sites could be out of action for a prolonged period of time. ZDNet cites online forums where site managers are growing concerned that their websites may be down for weeks.

Back in May 2019, another web hosting provider, A2 Hosting, needed more than a month to recover from a ransomware attack.

Shutting down core systems is standard practice in response to a ransomware attack, as it can prevent malware from spreading further. Of course, this creates a significant financial burden, leaving employees with nothing to do and customers frustrated.

Managed.com will now need to determine how to remove the malicious program and when it is safe to restore its web infrastructure.

