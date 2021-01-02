Rangers vs Celtic live stream: how to watch SPL Old Firm derby from anywhere

One of the fiercest derbies in world football has a very lopsided feel to it today, as Rangers host Celtic in a top-of-the-table clash... between two sides separated by a whopping 16 points. Read on as we give you the lowdown on how to get a live stream of Rangers vs Celtic and watch the Old Firm Derby no matter where you are in the world.

Rangers vs Celtic live stream This latest chapter of the Old Firm rivalry is set to played out at Ibrox Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off set for 12.30pm GMT, making it a 7.30am ET/4.30am PT start in the US, and an 11.30pm AEDT late-night event for footy fans tuning in from Australia. Watch your preferred coverage wherever you are with a good VPN in your starting XI.

The Hoops have three games in hand, but that's not nearly enough to close the deficit, and their hopes of a 10th title in a row will surely be as good as gone if they don't end Rangers' unbeaten run today.

Steven Gerrard's men have been on a different level this season, and though we're only at the midway stage of the campaign, few would bet against them going on to lift the SPL trophy for the first time since 2011.

However, Glasgow bragging rights are just as important, and Neil Lennon will be desperate for revenge after seeing his side go down 2-0 at the hands of their bitterest rivals at Celtic Park in October.

Connor Goldson was the Gers' main man on the day, scoring once in each half to down a Celtic team that didn't manage a shot on target.

The Bhoys are on a good run of form now, with four wins from their last four SPL games, scoring 10 and conceding none in the process, but there can be no doubt over who the favourites are. Rangers have won 13 in a row in the league, and would love nothing better than to humiliate their rivals.

Here's how to live stream Rangers vs Celtic in the Scottish Premier League from anywhere today.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic from outside your country

If you're out of the country when the game's on, you'll want a VPN so you don't miss it. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Rangers vs Celtic live stream in particular parts of the world.

So as Virtual Private Networks are a legal means of getting around this issue, and it's nice and easy to set one up. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch SPL Old Firm derby live stream from anywhere

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to live stream Rangers vs Celtic and watch SPL Old Firm derby in the UK

This huge match will be shown exclusively by Sky Sports on its Main Event and Sky Sports Football channels. The game will kick-off at a fan-free Ibrox at 12.30pm GMT, with TV coverage starting at 11.30am. If you're not a full Sky subscriber (and don't want to be), then you can also consider a Sports Day pass from Now TV and watch it on there. If you're outside the UK for this one, then you'll need to download and use a VPN, log in to a UK stream and then use your Sky or Now account with that.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic: live stream Old Firm Derby soccer in the US

Online subscription service ESPN+ is your destination for Rangers vs Celtic. It only costs $4.99 per month and allows you to tune in online as well as via its mobile app and TV streamer apps on the likes of Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. Today's game is set to kick off in the US at 7.30am ET/4.30am PT and you can sign up here to get access to it on ESPN+.

Can I live stream Rangers vs Celtic in Canada?

The news isn't so good for footy fans based in Canada, with there being no official broadcaster of the current SPL season in the Great White North. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPN services as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is getting coverage and go from there. However, do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic live in Australia

Kick-off for Rangers vs Celtic is set for 11.30pm AEDT, and if you fancy watching this top-of-the-table Old Firm Derby Down Under, you'll need to be a subscriber to the exclusive broadcaster beIN Sports. If you're a Foxtel customer, you can add beIN to your package for an extra fee. No worries if you aren't though as you can also subscribe to beIN as a standalone subscription that can be watched on your laptop, desktop computer or mobile device. That costs $19.99 per month after you've taken advantage of a FREE two week trial. Alongside these two, your other option is to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and gives you access to over 50 other sports including the F1, NRL, FA Cup football... the list goes on! Handy if you don't want to go all out on Fox. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a VPN is usually the solution - and our latest December 2020 testing has current No. 1 pick ExpressVPN working brilliantly with the service.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic: live stream Old Firm Derby in New Zealand

beIN Sports also holds the live rights to show Rangers vs Celtic in New Zealand, with kick-off scheduled for 1.30am NZDT on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their package at an additional cost or, like in Australia, you can subscribe to a standalone package that can be watched via your laptop, desktop or mobile app. It costs $19.78 per month after you've taken advantage of the FREE two-week trial.