Racing 92 vs Saracens live stream: how to watch European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final from anywhere

Wounded giants Saracen continue their battle against the odds on Saturday, coming into this Heineken Champions Cup semi-final clash with Racing 92 as rank outsiders. Read on as we explain how to watch a Racing 92 vs Saracens live stream today and catch this crunch Rugby Champions Cup semi-final regardless of where you are in the world.

While Saracens have been a regular fixture in this tournament's later stages - having made the Heineken Cup final four times in the last ten years - the London-based club's run in the tournament this season has been one of sports big talking points.

Racing 92 vs Saracens live stream This European Rugby Champions Cup semi-final begins at 2pm local time in Paris, which means 1pm BST on Saturday, September 26. The great news is that the free-to-air Channel 4 is showing the action. Wherever you are, you can access the same coverage you would at home by using a VPN.

Despite suffering the blow of losing 10 players either permanently or on loan during lockdown thanks to financial punishments and relegation for breaching the Premiership's salary-cap, Mark McCall's cobbled-together team have nevertheless somehow managed to find themselves one step away from the European Champions Cup final.

Sarries booked their place in the semis with a result for the ages in Dublin over a Leinster team that were on a 25-game winning sequence fresh from picking up the Pro14 title.

McCall's men now travel to Paris to face another side in rich form. Racing booked their place in the last four with a stunning 27-36 victory over Clermont at the Stade Marcel Michelin last Saturday. The Parisians have won an impressive 10 of their last 11 home games in the European Cup, including seven of eight since moving to their new La Defense super stadium.

Read on as we explain how to watch Racing 92 vs Saracens online and get a Heineken Champions Cup semi-final live stream from wherever you are right now.

FREE Racing 92 vs Saracens live stream in the UK

There's fantastic news for rugby fans in the UK...you can watch the European Rugby Champions Cup final from the comfort of your home this year with free-to-air coverage from Channel 4 (the match is also being shown on BT Sport 3 if you prefer the paid-for channel's coverage). That means you can also enjoy it wherever you are using their apps - All 4 and BT Sport - for smartphone, tablet and laptop viewing. If you're outside the UK or Ireland and want to watch Racing 92 vs Saracens like you would at home, don't worry about geo-blocks on your account – simply grab the best VPN you can and follow the instructions below to live stream the action just as you normally would.

How to watch Racing 92 vs Saracens from abroad

Wanting to watch the rugby from the UK, Down Under or in North America? Just scroll down and you'll see all your options listed out there. But you'll run into problems if you try to access that stream online when you're outside of your country - even if you're fully registered and in all likelihood paying a subscription fee.

This is because of something called geo-blocking - best thought of as a kind of digital border - but it's not nearly as scary as it sounds. Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be up and running with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Try ExpressVPN today and get 3-months FREE with this deal ExpressVPN is our #1 rated best VPN in the world right now. That's thanks to its speed, security and sheer ease-of-use. Plus, you can watch on many devices at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. ExpressVPN is the best all-round VPN for streaming at (appropriately) excellent speeds - and perhaps best of all, it has a 30-day money back guarantee plus 3 months FREE when you subscribe for a year. Access ExpressVPN via your laptop, iPhone, tablet, Android phone, PlayStation, Xbox and plenty more. Express is a do-it-all service that also benefits from 24/7 customer support.

How to live stream Racing 92 vs Saracens in Australia

EPCR have launched an OTT service, epcrugby.tv, so you can stream live Champions Cup matches outside of its core broadcast territories. That includes Australia. It’s €1.99 to watch a single Challenge Cup match (about AUS$3) or you can buy a season pass to watch all of the remaining games of the 2019-20 campaign for €9.99 (about AUS$16). Or if you want to watch both the Champions and Challenge Cups, it’s €17.99 (about AUS$30) for a season pass for the rest of 2019-20. If you're tuning in from Down Under its a 10pm AEST start.

How to watch Racing 92 vs Saracens: live stream the rugby semi-final in New Zealand

It's the same story for Kiwi fans looking to get their European rugby fix. Racing 92 vs Saracens will be available to watch in New Zealand via the EPCR's streaming service - full details can be found at epcrugby.tv. Racing 92 vs Saracens kicks off at 12am midnight NZST in the early hours of Sunday.

How to watch Racing 92 vs Saracens in Canada for FREE

Streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Heineken European Rugby Champions Cup in Canada. This means the network is exclusively broadcasting Racing 92 vs Saracens in the country, with the clash set to start at 8am ET/5am PT. Better still, there's a 1-month free trial that will allow you to watch the match without paying a penny! If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN login all the same.

Racing 92 vs Saracens: live stream Champions Cup rugby in the US

The official broadcaster of Champions Cup matches is NBC, with matches streamed on NBC Sports Gold so you can watch them anytime and anywhere - kick-off times above. The NBC Sports Gold Pass for rugby is $79.99 and includes coverage of the Gallagher Premiership, European Challenge and Challenge Cups, and Guinness Six Nations.