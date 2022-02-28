Qualcomm is bringing 5G to your next laptop and PC

Audio player loading…

Qualcomm has unveiled two new Snapdragon modules that it hopes will make 5G connectivity ubiquitous across laptops and desktop computers, as well as smartphones.

The Snapdragon X65 and X62 Modem-RF systems fit neatly into an M.2 slot, giving hardware vendors a simple way to build in 5G capability without having to compromise on device form factor or power efficiency.

Speaking during a press conference at MWC 2022, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon explained that the drive towards remote and hybrid working is ushering in a new generation of "always-on connected PCs".

“Mobile technology is going literally everywhere," he said. "We've always believed in the convergence of mobile and PC."

"Working from anywhere is a reality today. Welcome to the 5G-connected era of enterprise productivity."

Cristiano Amon, live on stage at MWC 2022. (Image credit: Future)

Qualcomm takes 5G beyond the smartphone

Although almost all flagship smartphones offer support for 5G, comparatively few laptop and PC vendors currently manufacture devices that can take advantage of the new networking technology.

As the number of 5G networks continues to expand worldwide and the rollout of private 5G in industrial and enterprise scenarios gathers pace, the need for a wider range of devices that support 5G will only grow.

Based on reference designs published last year, the X65 and X62 modules are designed to meet this need, opening the door to a far deeper pool of 5G-enabled hardware, including not only desktops and laptops, but XR devices, handheld games consoles and more.

“Qualcomm Technologies is making an intelligently connected world possible through our leadership in connectivity and high-performance, low-power computing,” added Gautam Sheoran, VP Product Management at Qualcomm.

“The announcement of the Snapdragon X65 and X62 M.2 Modules is further evidence that we are committed to enabling the ecosystem and the 5G opportunity beyond smartphones.”

The Snapdragon X65 and X62 are currently undergoing sampling, but should become commercially available in H2 2022, Qualcomm says.

Disclaimer: Our flights and accommodation for MWC 2022 were funded by Huawei, but the organization had no editorial control over the content of this article.