PSVR 2 to be released in 2022, according to new report

Sony's new PSVR 2 headset will be released in late 2022, according to Bloomberg.

In a recent report, which focuses primarily on how LCD screens in VR could be a better alternative to OLED screens, Bloomberg claims that sources have stated that Sony is planning to use Samsung Display Co. OLED panels in its PSVR 2 headset.

In addition, these sources have claimed that Sony plans to release its new PSVR 2 headset "in the holiday period next year" (so likely between November and January).

Best VR headset: Oculus Quest 2, PSVR, Valve Index and more

Best VR games: the top virtual reality games to play right now

Best PlayStation VR games: the PSVR games you need to play

What we know so far

(Image credit: Sony)

Sony confirmed back in February that a PSVR successor is on the way for PS5, revealing the controllers in March, but the company hasn't yet announced when we will get our hands on its next generation of PSVR (which we're expecting to be called PSVR 2).

Details on PSVR are thin on the ground right now, but we do know that this new PSVR headset will support higher resolutions, a wider field of view and improved tracking and input. Rumors have even suggested that PSVR will feature a resolution of 4000 X 2040 pixels (that’s 2000 X 2040 per eye and slightly more than the Oculus Quest 2), a dial for lens adjustment, gaze tracking and a motor within the headset itself that might be used for haptic feedback.

While Sony hasn't officially confirmed this late 2022 release window, PSVR 2 launching in this time frame would make sense as it gives players enough time to get their hands on the (still hard to come by) PS5 and would allow Sony to get the headset out in the wild before Christmas.

We're hoping Sony will officially reveal more PSVR 2 details in the coming months, including the specs of its new headset and when we will finally get our hands on it.

TechRadar has contacted Sony for comment.