PSVR 2 controllers revealed – here's what VR on PS5 will feel like

Hot on the heels of the PSVR 2 announcement, Sony has shared its new PSVR 2 controllers for the PS5. And they look like a huge improvement over the PS Move controllers that the original PSVR was lumbered with.

More akin to the Oculus Quest 2's Touch controllers, the PSVR 2 controllers feature baton-like handles with a plastic orb around them. They will make use of the same adaptive trigger features found in the current DualSense PS5 pads, allowing for differing tensions on any given in-game action.

The PSVR 2 controllers will also feature haptic feedback and finger touch detection, letting a game know where your digits are resting without you touching a button.

“This enables you to make more natural gestures with your hands during gameplay,” says Hideaki Nishino, head of platform planning and management at PlayStation.

“SIE’s Product, Engineering, and Design teams have collaborated to build our new VR controller from the ground up with a goal of making a huge leap from current-gen VR gaming,” says Nishino.

“Prototypes of our new VR controller will be in the hands of the development community soon, and we can’t wait to see what ideas they come up with and how the controller helps bring their imagination to life!”

PSVR 2 doesn't have a release date, yet.

(Image credit: Sony)

The controllers will be tracked by the new, as-yet-unseen PSVR headset via a ring at the bottom of the controller, allowing full movement in a virtual space to be conducted.

Sony's next-gen VR vision is coming into view, then. These appear to be much more ergonomic than the PS Move controllers which were recycled for use in VR, considering their initial purpose was as a Nintendo Wii wand competitor.

But the real test of PSVR 2 will be advancements to the headset itself – these controllers see the company keeping pace in the input space, but will need to drastically improve resolution and the simplicity of the design if it's to take on the latest wave of all-in-one, wireless VR headsets that are proving popular today.