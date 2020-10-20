PSG vs Man United live stream: how to watch Champions League from anywhere

It's all systems go for the 2020/21 Champions League tonight as the first fixtures of the group stages of the competition kick-off around Europe, The pick of the litter sees reigning French champs PSG host Manchester United at the Parc des Princes stadium, which will be empty due to a new 9pm curfew imposed on the French capital.

Nevertheless, this is a fascinating match featuring two of , so follow our guide as we explain how to watch a PSG vs Man United live stream and catch all the Champions League football online wherever you are today.

PSG vs Man United live stream Kick-off time for PSG vs Man United today is 9pm local time (CEST), which is 8pm BST in the UK and 3pm ET/12pm PT in the US. Full TV and live streaming details are below, and you can enjoy your local PSG vs Man U coverage wherever you are with the help of a good VPN service.

United are in desperate need of a result tonight, after a lacklustre start to the Premier League season saw them open their campaign with a demoralising loss to Crystal Palace, before suffering a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of top four rivals Tottenham.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is now very much under-fire and will be hoping deadline day signing Alex Telles can help shore up a suspect Man U defence.

However, new star striker Edinson Cavani - acquired from none other than PSG in the transfer window - won't be making an appearance, having not travelled with the squad to Paris. Mason Greenwood is also ruled out of tonight's clash for the Red Devils.

Across the Channel, PSG have endured a slower than expected start to their Ligue 1 season, including a loss to Lens and a 1-0 defeat at the hands of bitter rivals Marseille in an explosive Le Classique that ended with five players being red carded after a stoppage time bust-up. Still, with the attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Neymar and Man U reject Angel Di Maria all fit and expected to start, they enter tonight's match as the clear favourites.

Read on as our guide explains how to watch a PSG vs Man United live stream and catch all tonight's Champions League action wherever you are in the world.

if you're outside of yours for this match, you probably won't be able to watch tonight's match like you normally would at home.

This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.

PSG vs Man United live stream: how to watch Champions League tonight in the UK

Subscription channel BT Sport once again enjoys exclusive rights to 2020/21 Champions League football in the UK and will be showing every single match of the competition either on TV or online - including tonight's mouthwatering PSG vs Man United fixture. It's being shown on BT Sport 2, with coverage starting at 7pm BST ahead of an 8pm kick-off. BT Sport is available to both BT TV customers (from £10 a month on contract), and can be added on by Sky, Virgin Media and TalkTalk subscribers as well. However, if you don't want to be locked into a lengthy (and, when all's said and done) pricey contract, BT Sport also now offers the option of a Monthly Pass. A BT Sport Monthly Pass costs £25 a month on a rolling basis, meaning it can be cancelled at any time. It lets you stream all four BT Sport channels on a range of devices, with apps available for smartphones, tablets, consoles and Now TV set-top boxes. Plus, if you choose to snap up a VPN as described above, it means you'll be able to watch your preferred UK Champions League coverage from anywhere in the world.

How to watch PSG vs Man United: live stream Champions League soccer in the US for FREE

Today's PSG vs Manchester United clash is being shown on CBS for cable subscribers, as well as the network's All Access streaming service, which offers a FREE 1-week trial. The game kicks off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT. For cord cutters, another option is fuboTV - which offers a FREE 7-day trial of its own - which carries CBS and is priced from $59.99 a month. Better still, it's really easy to sign up for, accepting a wide range of credit and debit card for online payment. All you need other than that is an email address and US zip code so you can get the right local programming - Fubo isn't nosy like some other services and won't require you to confirm your address or anything like that. If you find yourself outside of America and want to watch the game using your normal streaming service, don't worry – a good VPN is all you need to tune in just like you would home. Spanish language coverage is also available in the US via TUDN and Univision.

FREE PSG vs Man United live stream: how to watch the Champions League game in Canada

For the 2020/21 season, live Champions League matches are being broadcast in Canada by ever-growing sports subscription service DAZN . The channel is down to live stream every single game of the competition, so it's where to head for today's PSG vs Man United game, which kicks-off at 3pm ET / 12pm PT as in the US. DAZN packages come in at $20 per month or $150 per year in Canada - though you do have the option of a 1-month FREE trial if you've never used it before. Play your cards right and that means you can enjoy a slew of Champions League soccer games without dropping a dime! And don't forget that using a VPN is the way to watch PSG vs Man United if you're outside of the Great White North today

PSG vs Manchester United: live stream the Champions League in Australia

In Australia, Optus Sport is again home to the Champions League action this season, making it the place to head for PSG vs Man United this week. You'll need to get up early, as kick-off time for the game in Australia is 6am AEDT on the morning of Wednesday, October 21. Optus coverage can be streamed via mobile and tablet with the channel's app, while chord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of our favorite VPNs above and watch from another nation.

How to watch PSG vs Man United in New Zealand

The official broadcaster for the Champions League in New Zealand is Sky Sports . The channel will be broadcasting the biggest games from the 2020/21 competition, with this week's PSG vs Manchester United fixture scheduled to kick-off at 8am NZDT on the morning of Wednesday, October 21. Anyone with Sky Sport as part of their pay TV package can use the BeIN Sport Connect app to stream coverage either online or via the app on most modern mobile devices, but the service isn't available on a standalone basis. However, Sky Sport Now exists as an option for Kiwis who want access to Sky Sport channels on a contract-free basis.

How to live stream PSG vs Man United and watch the Champions League in India

In India, Sony Pictures Networks (SPN) continues to broadcast the UEFA Champions League, showing today's match just as it will be showing all the biggest games of the new 2020/21 season. Coverage will stretch across both TV and its over-the-top streaming service, SonyLIV, with kick-off time for PSG vs Manchester United in India 12.30am late Tuesday night/early Wednesday morning.