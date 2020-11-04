PS5 usable storage has reportedly leaked – and it's not good news

The PS5 is around a week from its initial November 12 release in the US, and the question of how much usable storage space the PS5 has on its SSD has seemingly been answered. Twitter user @Okami13_ screengrabbed a now-deleted YouTube video that indicates PS5 review kits have 667GB of usable storage from its 825GB SSD.

Check out the image below, and see for yourself:

In case you needed any more confirmation - the #PS5 review kits have 667 GB of storage. Looks like that's with Astro's Playroom installed.https://t.co/jccCoosOkm pic.twitter.com/XgwfmiWThyNovember 3, 2020

A note of caution here is that the counter says 'HDD', rather than SSD. It's worth keeping in mind that this isn't coming from Sony itself, too.

It's always expected that consoles have less usable storage that the number advertised, because key system files need to be stored on there. This is pretty much the standard across all electronics.

Still, if you've ever owned a 500GB PS5, you'll know that 667GB doesn't go a long way – and PS5 games are set to be fairly demanding in terms of storage. Sony's store page for Demon's Souls says the game needs 66GB minimum, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales needs 50GB.

Until we get a retail PS5 in our hands, though, it's unclear what the exact situation is around storage for users at launch. By contrast, the Xbox Series X reportedly offers 802GB usable storage from its 1TB SSD.

Expandable storage

The PS5 also features a slot for an NVMe SSD that will offer additional storage for your games, but the specifics of which drives work with the console haven't been explained by Sony yet.

Check out our explainer on how storage works for both consoles, to see how both Sony and Microsoft are dealing with the challenge of offering affordable high-speed storage, while offering the opportunity to upgrade.