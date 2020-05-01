PS5 reveal could happen soon - but will we see PlayStation 5 games?

The long-awaited PS5 reveal event could take place on June 4, according to a new rumor.

As reported by GamesRadar, GamesBeat's Jeffrey Grubb (who correctly leaked last month's Nintendo Direct date) posted on gaming forum Resetera that a PS5 reveal event is "currently planned for June 4".

While Sony hasn't confirmed a PS5 reveal will take place in the near future, this date wouldn't be totally out of the question, as it falls within the window during which we expect Sony to reveal the PS5 in all its glory.

It's possible

The company has previously said that it's following a similar reveal roadmap to that of the PS4, although the Covid-19 pandemic may have disrupted this somewhat. The PS4's specs were revealed in February 2013 before Sony revealed the console, its pricing and launch lineup of games in June of that year, at E3 2013.

Sony revealed the PS5 specs in February of this year (in lieu of a GDC presentation), so we've been expecting a full PS5 reveal event to take place in either June or July (this has been made harder to predict by the fact that Sony wasn't planning to attend E3 2020).

The PS5 reveal event will likely showcase the lineup of PS5 launch titles (hopefully including the rumored Horizon Zero Dawn 2), some third-party PS5 games, the PS5 design and the PS5 price. We're also hoping to hear about any other cool new PS5 features Sony has cooking.

It's worth noting that Sony hasn't confirmed that any event is taking place in the near future, although a PS5 reveal in the coming months is pretty much a definite.

We already know that Xbox Series X games will finally be revealed imminently, as Microsoft has announced that it's hosting a special episode of Inside Xbox on May 7, during which the company and its global partners will showcase next-gen gameplay running on Xbox Series X.

So, even if Sony doesn't hold an event on June 4, we know there's not long to wait until we see some next-gen goodness.