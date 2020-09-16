PS5 pre-orders could go live later today, based on this retailer leak

PS5 pre-orders could go live later today, following Sony's expected reveal of the PS5 price and release date during its showcase in just a few hours (follow along with our PS5 event live blog and watch the PS5 event livestream here).

That's according to an apparent leak by French retailer Fnac, which has released in-store marketing stating that the PS5 is "available to pre-order".

Images of the in-store marketing being put up today were posted by internet users and spotted by French publication Frandroid (via GamesRadar), with some images showing posters inside stores that cite the PS5 is "available to pre-order" while smaller notices claim the console will release in November - as predicted.

Given that Sony is hosting the PS5 Showcase later today, where we're expecting to finally get official confirmation of the PS5 price, release date and pre-order information, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if PS5 pre-orders did go live shortly after the showcase.

It's possible Fnac has been pre-briefed by Sony to be prepared for pre-orders opening. After all, as Frandroid points out, point of sale advertising such as this takes time and preparation - the retailer is unlikely to get marketing materials made up for something it is unsure of. And, in addition, it's unlikely to unveil marketing stating pre-orders are available now if they don't actually open for a few weeks - though it's possible this is just jumping the gun for the occasion when they do.

Not long until we know

Like all retailer leaks, this should be treated as speculation for now, but the presence of physical marketing materials seems to give it more weight than other retailer 'leaks' we've seen over the past few months, which always ended up being listing errors that were later retracted.

However, if the PS5 pre-orders so go live later today, then this will give Sony a hefty advantage of Microsoft, as Xbox Series X pre-orders don't go live until September 22.

We're likely to find out in just a few short hours, with the PS5 showcase kicking off at at 9pm BST / 1pm PT / 4pm ET (September 17 at 6am AEST). Want to catch all the action as it happens? Here's how to watch the PS5 Showcase and follow along with our PS5 Showcase live blog.

