PS5 pre-orders are opening soon – here's how to get one

Sony has launched a new section of the PlayStation website that lets gamers register for the chance to pre-order a PS5 directly from Sony.

Here's the link to the US PlayStation website to register for the opportunity. (We haven't found links for the UK or AU sites just yet but we'll update the article when we have them.)

Now, of course, this doesn't let you pre-order Sony’s next-gen console outright. You’re just signing up for a chance to be among the first to pre-order the console when pre-orders eventually go live.

The good news is that the form isn’t long and it doesn’t require much information, just your PSN ID. But the bad news is that this is a lottery system and there’s no guarantee that putting your PSN ID in now will guarantee you a pre-order spot in line later this year.

Put your name in the hat

The reason this is happening, according to Sony's official site, is because there will be a limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order and pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis – i.e. there won’t be enough pre-orders for everyone.

Lottery systems aren't great, as any first-time ComicCon goer will tell you, but this arrangement does seem to reward fans with pre-existing PSN accounts.

When pre-orders will open in earnest is still unclear, but with Gamescom's Opening Night Live event happening on Thursday, August 27, it might only be a matter of hours until we hear more from Sony on its PS5 launch plans.