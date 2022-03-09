PS5 exclusive Returnal is getting campaign co-op later this month

Returnal Ascension will soon let you die with your friends

PS5 roguelike Returnal will receive a hefty free update later this month, as announced in March's State of Play.

Titled Returnal Ascension, the update will add campaign co-op, as well as a new campaign to play through with a buddy.

Much of that campaign will be focused around a mysterious new tower, which you'll have to fight your way through to discover the fate of protagonist Selene.

The tower will function like an ascending gauntlet, challenging you to face progressively greater threats. If you can defeat all the enemies on a floor, you'll unlock access to the next.  

You'll be able to play through the entirety of the new campaign in co-op. As a tagline in the trailer suggests, you'll be able to play with a budyy online, although Sony hasn't confirmed whether local co-op will also be available.

Returnal Ascension will release on March 22. You can watch its trailer below.

