PS Plus free games for May includes a great warm-up for Battlefield 6

Sony has officially announced its PS Plus free games lineup for May and it includes a great warm-up for the upcoming Battlefield 6.

Up for grabs in May, for PS Plus members, is Wreckfest: Drive Hard, Die Last (PS5), Battlefield 5 (PS4) and Stranded Deep (PS4).

From the developers of FlatOut, Wreckfest is a vehicular combat racing game that sees players racing and upgrading old bangers, adding extra armor and making them aesthetically look more pleasing before sending them out to the racetrack/destruction derby. With online multiplayer allowing for up to 24 players, carnage is almost certain to ensue.

Wreckfest has previously released on last-gen consoles, but the PS5 version is releasing on the day it arrives on PS Plus - May 4. That means PS5 owners can get their hands on the next-gen version on day one, as long as you're an active PS Plus subscriber.

Also up for grabs is Battlefield 5, a first-person shooter set in WW2 and the most recent entry in the Battlefield franchise. It's a great time to jump into Battlefield 5 - or revisit it - given that EA DICE has announced that Battlefield 6 will release later this year with a full reveal to come sometime "soon".

Finally, we have the open-world survival adventure Stranded Deep, which sees players stranded in the Pacific Ocean following a plane crash. It's up to you to survive, hunting for supplies and crafting weapons, tools and shelter to stay alive.

Remember, while Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep are PS4 versions, you can also play any of these PS4 games on PS5 through backwards compatibility – though PS4 players won't be able to play Wreckfest, which is a native PS5 title.

All these games are available from May 4 until May 31.

Never miss PS Plus free games

(Image credit: THQ nordic)

You need to be an active PlayStation Plus subscriber to pick up these free PS Plus games – and they're yours to play whenever you want as long as you remain a subscriber.

Being a PS Plus subscriber means you can play online with friends, but also lets you take advantage of discounts and free games each month. It's a great way to try PlayStation games you might not otherwise have played, whether they're indie titles that slipped under your radar, or titles that were too expensive to buy at launch.

Each month we see Sony offering a mix of PS4 and PS5 games, so it's worth getting even if you haven't upgraded yet.