PS5 pre-orders live now: where to buy a PlayStation 5

PS5 pre-orders are scheduled to go live September 17, and with the UK getting there slightly earlier, select retailers have already had PS5 pre-orders grace their shelves. This year's pre-orders are likely to be first come first served, and with retailers like Game and Walmart already opening their own order books, it's all to play for out there.

We're listing all the retailers that have (or have had) PS5 pre-order landing pages, so these are the stores you'll need to be checking for those early orders. We'll update with the latest information as it comes through, but the next 24 hours are going to change minute to minute, so it's best to keep checking back with these retailers if you're on a serious hunt.

You can hedge your bets with these individual email notifications, or sign up to TechRadar's own system - we'll be bringing you all the best PS5 pre-order deals as soon as they go live so you can head direct to the best retailers. Microsoft has announced its Xbox Series X pre-orders will go live on September 22, so we're expecting more news from Sony any day now.

PS5 pre-orders in the US

If you're shopping in the US, we'd recommend heading to Best Buy, Amazon, GameStop or Walmart for your PS5 pre-order. Best Buy and Amazon will have the stock ready and waiting, whereas GameStop as a more focused retailer is more likely to offer a few incentives alongside your new console.

However, Walmart has been one of the first US retailers to make a move on PS5 pre-orders, with product listings already available. Be sure to check each retailer, though, as these things can change minute to minute in these early hours.

Walmart

Walmart has product on the shelves, with PS5 pre-orders going live earlier today, though quickly running out of stock. While there's no inventory at time of writing, it looks like a good place to start for an early order ahead of the crowds.

Best Buy

It looks like Best Buy is open for PS5 pre-orders, stock is available right now but it looks like the site is crashing at time of writing so the refresh button might be your friend here.

Amazon

Amazon's PS5 pre-order page remains unchanged at time of writing, only offering the option to register your interest. However, the retailer will likely have a massive supply of PS5 pre-orders on the books, and the infrastructure to support such a large volume of orders, so you'll have a good shot at securing your own here.

GameStop

As a more gaming focused retailer, GameStop will no doubt be offering its fair share of PS5 pre-order slots. Plus, with all its struggles over the past few years, it may also be offering extra incentives to drive shoppers away from the bigger stores. However, many others will be heading here as well, so be sure to get your name on that notification list soon.

PS5 pre-orders in the UK

September 17 rolled around a lot sooner for UK shoppers, which means more retailers are starting to move on their PS5 pre-orders. Check out the latest for early orders below, but remember everything here is only true at time of writing, so be sure to check your favorite retailers for the best chance.

Amazon

Amazon's PS5 pre-order page has strangely disappeared from the UK store, which means big things are happening behind the scenes. We wouldn't be surprised if pre-orders went live very shortly here, so we'd keep a finger on that refresh button.

Currys

Add your contact information to Currys' PS5 interest registration page to get your email address on the list for first notification when PS5 pre-orders to launch. Currys is likely to have a good stash of consoles on the way when they do hit the market, so it's good to have a strong retailer behind your dash for a unit.

Argos

The Argos PS5 pre-order page is simple right now, but as a less tech-focused retailer you will face a lot less competition when trying to pick up a first wave shipment. You can still register your interest for an email notification here, however.

Very

If you're looking to pre-order your PS5 through Very, you can get started by signing up to its own notification page. By registering your interest you're getting yourself in the best position for when those early purchases go live.

Game

Game previously had PS5 pre-orders available, the first UK retailer to do so, but they do seem to all be out of stock at time of writing. Selected stores will open at 8am for in-person pre-orders, however.

PS5 pre-orders in Australia

Pre-orders have officially opened Down Under, with retailers such as EB Games and JB Hi-Fi already taking orders for both PS5 consoles. You can check out the latest for early orders below, but take note – pre-orders are strictly one per customer, and some retailers require larger deposits than others.

Amazon AU

Amazon's PS5 pre-order page is now up on the Amazon Australia store, with the chance to save an extra AU$50 off the full ticket price of AU$749 for the standard PS5 console or AU$599 for the PS5 Digital Edition when you pay with Zip. On top of this, Prime Members get a AU$30 promotional credit for a future eligible order when they pre-order a PS5 console.

JB Hi-Fi

Unlike EB Games, which requires a hefty deposit, JB Hi-Fi is only asking for a AU$50 deposit in order to secure a PS5 console pre-order, which will be a more reasonable option for many. That said, You can't trade your old PS4 Pro console in at JB, so you'll have to pay the full ticket price of AU$749 for the standard PS5 console, or AU$599 for the PS5 Digital Edition.

EB Games (PRE-SOLD OUT)

Aussies can now pre-order the standard PS5 console (AU$749) or the PS5 Digital Edition (AU$599) from EB Games, with a limit of one console per customer. The retailer requires a AU$200 deposit, which is quite hefty compared to other Aussie retailers, however you have the option of bringing the price down to AU$449 for the standard console and AU$349 for the Digital Edition when you trade in your PS4 Pro.

