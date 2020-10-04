Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2020 live stream: how to watch racing online from anywhere

A top-class field will be lining up at Longchamp in Paris today for the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe - Europe’s richest flat race, boasting a prize-money pot of €5 million. Having been pipped by Waldgeist in last year's thrilling race, all eyes will be on Enable who has once again been installed as favourite for this iconic race. You can watch the whole race no matter where you are in the world - and for free - by following our Arc de Triomphe live stream guide.

l'Arc de Triomphe 2020 - where and when The 2020 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe will be run on Sunday, October 4. The main race is set to start at 4.05pm local time. So that's 3.05pm BST, 10.05am ET, 7.05am PT.

The John Gosden trained Enable will be aiming for one more piece of history in what looks set to be her final competitive outing by winning what would be an unprecedented third victory in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.

Enable is paired once more with Frankie Dettori. A victory at ParisLongchamp today for the Italian jockey would be his seventh and almost certainly the sweetest, should the horse with which he shares a special bond set the record.

The horse most likely standing in her way from making history could be stablemate Stradivarius, while last year’s third place finisher Sottsass, is also being heavily backed.

First run in 1920, the Group 1 race is open to thoroughbred horses aged three and over and is run over a distance of one mile and four furlongs. This year's Arc has been marked by late drama with trainer Aidan O'Brien withdrawing his four horses (Mogul, Japan, Serpentine and Sovereign) from the race late amid concerns over contaminated feed.

The great news once again for viewers in the UK is that the Arc will be shown live on free-to-air TV. However, if you live outside the UK, keep reading as we’ll show you how to stream the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live from wherever you are in the world.

How to live stream Arc de Triomphe 2020 for free: UK stream

If you’re in the UK and you have a TV license, you can watch the Arc live on ITV. Coverage starts at 12.55pm on Sunday, with two hours of build-up and undercard racing before the main event at 3.05pm.

If you prefer to watch the racing on your computer, you can stream it on ITV or on your mobile devices via the ITV player app .

The other way to watch ITV online is to go via TVPlayer.com – we actually prefer this option as the stream tends to be better quality and more robust. It's also a faster site, more responsive and quicker to get up and running. It's still free, too.

Live stream Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2020 from outside your country

If you're a racing fan and are away from the UK this weekend, don’t despair - you can still watch the Arc on ITV from anywhere in the world. Simply download and install a VPN to change your IP address to one in the UK and head over to ITV’s website. From there you’ll have to sign up for a free account to stream the race on your computer or from your favourite streaming device. Here's how to live stream the Arc de Triomphe 2020 with a VPN:

1. Download and install a VPN

We've tested over 200 VPNs and found that ExpressVPN is furlongs ahead of the field. Fast, secure, and easy to use, you'll be up and running with Express in no time. Plus, you can try it out for free with a 30 day money-back guarantee, so if you're not sold on being able to watch sports from around the world you can always claim your cash back. There's a massive range of supported devices on offer, from Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets etc. And if you subscribe to ExpressVPN now, you'll also get 49% off the usual price as well as 3-months extra FREE if you take out an annual plan (the best value option).

2. Connect to the appropriate server location

Simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose UK to stream the Arc from the UK (using the link below).

3. Go to the ITV website

The station's ITV hub service has all the action of the day at Longchamps live as it happens. It's the best legal way to stream every minute of 2020's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.



Horse racing live stream: how to watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2020 in the US

Fox Sports recently won the rights to broadcast Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe live in the US and will be airing full coverage from LongCamp on FS1, which means it will be available on cable for many people. If you don't have cable, you'll need to consider getting your live sports action via an over-the-top streaming service. fuboTV is a great option for today's action and a host of other sports and live TV (including NBA and NFL). Pricing starts from $64.99 a month, which is a darn sight cheaper than cable, and there's even a FREE 7-day fuboTV trial you can take advantage of. One of the things we love about fubo is that it makes cancelling easy if you decide it's not for you - and it's easy to get started, too, thanks to a slick payment system that accepts internationally recognized payment platform PayPal as well as major credit and debit cards. YouTube TV is another option on the table, too. Coverage of Sunday’s racing from Paris will air on FS1 from 9.30am until 11am ET.

Can I watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2020 in Australia?

While Network 10 had the rights to broadcast the race last year, there doesn't appear to be a broadcaster in Australia showing this year's Arc. The only alternative is to use one of our best VPNs as described above, set your location to a country on this page that is broadcasting and go from there. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the country the service is from. The main race starts at 1.05am in the early hours of Monday morning.

Can I watch Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe 2020 in Canada?