These Prime Day discounts on electric toothbrushes will make you smile

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to snag yourself a new electric toothbrush. These high-powered devices can clean away more plaque than a manual toothbrush can, but when browsing the best electric toothbrushes online, it can be difficult to tell which of the Prime Day deals are really any good.

There's just so much jargon around toothbrushes, complicating a seemingly very simple action, which can make it difficult to identify the really good deals.

Fortunately, we've written enough about electric toothbrushes to really know our stuff, and we're on hand with some of the deals below we think are really worth your time.

Not in the US, or the UK? Scroll down for electric toothbrush deals in your region.

Prime Day electric toothbrush deals in the US

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Pro 5000 electric toothbrush | $159.99 now $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - Grab a huge 63% off the Pro 5000, a mid-range rechargeable electric toothbrush. It's missing some of the connectivity of its iO series brethren, but at this price, it's hard to beat. Want a decent electric toothbrush for cheap? This is the deal to get.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Genius X electric toothbrush with artificial intelligence | $199.99 now $99.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - This AI-powered toothbrush comes with a replacement brush head and travel case. The "Genius" AI has learned from thousands of real people using toothbrushes to analyze your brushing style and recommend changes.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 7 electric toothbrush | $219.99 now $139.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 36% - This techie toothbrush is compatible with the Oral-B smart app for better cleaning, and flashes red when you're brushing too hard and green for Goldilocks just right. "Live coaching" features track and prompt you with better technique on the fly.

(opens in new tab) Hum by Colgate Smart Battery rechargeable smart toothbrush | $65.90 now $34.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 43% - This handy rechargeable toothbrush from Colgate is a real find if you're looking to pick up a smart brush on the cheap. The accompanying app shows how much coverage your mouth is getting each time you clean, as well as a two-minute timer and spare brush head.

(opens in new tab) Hum by Colgate Kids smart toothbrush | $19.99 now $8.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 53% - The kids' equivalent of the Hum deal above, the smart app offers gamification and new levels to be "unlocked" by keeping your teeth clean. Great motivation to teach children good oral hygiene.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare Power Flosser | $99.99 now $59.96 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 40% - Not an electric toothbrush but a Power Flosser, using concentrated jets of water to dislodge particles of food between your teeth. Gentle pulses of water are said to guide you from tooth to tooth, while quad jets act like tiny Squirtles to clear away inter-tooth debris and plaque.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare Diamondclean 9500 | $269.99 now $159.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - With a head resembling a traditional toothbrush rather than an oscillating circle, the Diamondclean 9500 is a great brush with its own smart ecosystem and five modes. The glass in the picture is actually a charging station, which is a really neat trick.

There's so much to unpack here. Plenty of these discounts are big, because they're on high-priced items like the smart connected toothbrushes with AI and companion apps. These apps can tell you if you've brushed the different zones of your mouth for an appropriate amount of time and can jolt your memory if you forget to brush at your usual time.

Although this is a useful feature for developing good hygiene, you can eschew this for a really good deal on a brush. The best deal on the list above, the Oral-B Pro 5000 (opens in new tab), doesn't come with in-built AI, but at $100 or 63% off, it's by far the biggest proportional discount on the list.

Other items include brushes for kids, and accessories such as rechargeable Power Flossers. For more advice on choosing the right brush for you, check out our guide on how to get the best electric toothbrush deals for you on Amazon Prime Day.

Prime Day electric toothbrush deals in the UK

(opens in new tab) Oral-B Genius 8000 smart toothbrush | £ 279.99 now £79.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £200 - What a discount! If you're looking for an electric toothbrush in the UK, this is by far the best deal we've seen yet. Position detection automatically calculates where and how well you're cleaning, sending the information to your phone. Don't miss out and get it now.

(opens in new tab) Oral-B iO Series 6 smart toothbrush | £ 299.99 now £109.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £190 - Giving the Genius 8 deal above a run for its money, the iO6 boasts similar connectivity, with gentle micro-vibrations pulsing from the brush head helping to leave gums healthier for less. Much, much less.

(opens in new tab) Philips Sonicare Dailyclean 3100 | £6 9.99 now £29.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £40 - Clean teeth don't have to cost the earth. If you're after a no-fuss, no-frills, no-artificial intelligence electric toothbrush by a reliable, trusted brand, Philips has got you. If you're on a budget, this is the deal for you.

This is such a good trio of deals for UK shoppers. Firstly, the pair of Oral-B brushes offering a staggering £190 off is frankly unbelievable, and well worth snapping up if you have the means.

However, if your budget is tighter, the Philips Dailyclean 3500 is the brush for you, with 57% off bringing it down to a cool sub-£30 (opens in new tab).

More electric toothbrush deals in your region

More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US