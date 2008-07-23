Sony launches new Reader

Sony Reader - is it the new book?

Sony has announced the launch of its new slimline Reader, which is out to banish books and bookshelves forever.

The Reader is smaller than a paperback and can hold up to 160 ebooks. If that's not enough for you, then you can add thousands more on an optional memory stick or SD memory stick.

A new way to read books

The Reader weighs in at a light 260g and has enough juice in it to do 6,800 page 'turns'.

The new Reader utilises E Ink tech, meaning that the display mimics a traditional book – so you can read it in sunlight at strange angles without a problem. Unfortunately, the device doesn't come with that new book smell but it does come with a free CD of classic titles including The Jungle Book, Pride & Prejudice, Alice's Adventures In Wonderland and Great Expectations.

Plus more ebooks can be downloaded from Waterstones.com/eBooks.

And if you're fed up of reading books, you can also use the Reader as storage, as it's compatible with the following formats: ePub, PDF, RTF, TXT and MS Word as well as JPEG images.

The Reader is available for pre-order as of 24 July at waterstones.com and sonystyle.co.uk.