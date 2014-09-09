The iPod classic is gone from the Apple Store, forever

We're used to this by now. As Apple introduces a new device or three, it shuffles one or more older gadgets out the door, never to be seen again.

Such is the case with the iPod classic, which has vanished from the Apple Store. It seems that after 13 years of service, it was time to put the old iPod out to pasture.

The nostalgic among us may miss the clackity sound of the classic's Click Wheel and its brushed silver sheen. Apple's other music players, the iPod shuffle, iPod nano and iPod touch, are sticking around, they of bright colors and touch screens.

So pour one out for the iPod classic, and welcome to the era of big iPhones and Cupertino smartwatches.