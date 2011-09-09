Waterstone's to release ereader in 2012

Waterstone's is set to launch an ereader in spring next year as it looks to take on the Amazon Kindle and its phenomenal ebook selling success.

Details of what company will make the hardware and exactly when the gadget will hit the shelves are few and far between, but the company's MD, James Daunt, told Radio 4 that the ereader project was "well down the planning line".

"We in Waterstone's need to offer you a digital reader which is at least as good, and preferably substantially better, than that of our internet rival, and you will have a much better buying experience purchasing your books through us," said Daunt.

Nook envy

He also explained that the company wants to emulate the success of Barnes & Noble's Nook in the US, which he reckons has managed to claw back book buyers from Amazon's all-encompassing Kindle by linking it with their physical stores.

The Amazon Kindle has proven very popular with readers, and Amazon announced in May that it now sells more Kindle books through Amazon.com than print books.

But with the Kindle approaching its fourth generation – likely to take the form of a tablet rather than a pure ereader – has Waterstones left it too late to compete?

