Samsung Galaxy Wi-Fi 3.6 is a smartphone without the phone

It wasn't all about tablets and smartphones at Samsung's IFA 2011 conference; also unveiled was the Samsung Galaxy WiFi 3.6, a personal media player with a Wi-Fi connection.

It offers what Samsung calls a 'powerful' multimedia experience, with a 1GHz OMAP processor chugging away under Android 2.3 (Gingerbread).

It has a 3.6-inch HVGA touchscreen and a dinky little 2MP camera on the back with LED flash - and it looks just like the Samsung Galaxy S.

Media mogul

Given that its raison d'etre is to play media, we're pleased to report it can handle most major video and audio files, and can handle both Android and Samsung-made apps for email and so on.

If you still want to make calls with the device, you'll have to make do with VoIP – luckily Google Mobile Services are bundled on the handset so you can use Google Talk, or check out the Skype Android app.

Samsung reckons this is the one for those who want an Android smartphone but don't want a monthly contract deal, although why you wouldn't just go for pay as you go, we don't know.

Other nifty little additions include an accelerometer, compass and the Galaxy Wi-Fi 3.6 comes in 8GB and 16GB versions (with a microSD card slot for additional storage).

It's not long to go until you can get your hands on a Galaxy Wi-Fi 3.6 – UK release date is set for early October, and you can pick up the 8GB iteration for £149 while the 16GB device is £169.

Check out what else Samsung got up to this IFA, with our handy video round up: