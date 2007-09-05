Apple quietly kills the iPod Hi-Fi

Looks like Apple has quietly killed off its Apple iPod Hi-Fi speaker system

Buried among the flurry of iPod announcements yesterday came the not unexpected news of the death of one of Apple's least popular products - the iPod Hi-Fi speaker system.

The monstrous black and white box was introduced only 18 months ago, but has apparently fallen victim to its own high pricing and a lack of killer features, Apple Insider says.

By way of homage, Apple's UK site still has full details on the iPod Hi-Fi, but the product is no longer available to buy from the online UK Apple Store. When contacted, Apple refused to confirm or deny that the iPod HI-Fi was dead - a sad end to a decent sounding, but little-loved member of Apple's iPod family.