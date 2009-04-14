Logitech launches UE700 earphones

Logitech is going after the high-end portable audio market with a pair of new noise-isolating headphones that it's calling Ultimate Ears.

The UE700 earphones are supposedly custom-tuned to deliver highly accurate sound reproduction in a compact design – each earphone is smaller than a 5p coin.

Logitech says that the UE700's deliver "the kind of audio quality used by 75 per cent of the world's touring professional artists – including acclaimed rock bands The Killers, Green Day and Fall Out Boy."

Fall Out Boy loves beautiful music

It supports the claim with a puff by Peter Wentz of Fall Out Boy himself, who says: "Ultimate Ears…I love 'em. They block out all outside noise so all I hear is beautiful music."

The Ultimate Ears 700 earphones include an assortment of ear cushions, with a choice between small, medium and large soft-silicone ear cushions or the included Comply foam cushions for improved comfort, fit and seal - and passive noise-isolation of up to 26 dB.

The UE700s weigh just 11.6 grams, cost £150 and should be available any day now.