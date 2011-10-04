Apple announces new iPod nano

Apple has unveiled a new iPod nano, which features an updated user interface, multi-touch, an integrated clip, new fitness functions and FM radio.

No more grid to contend with, on the updated iPod nano you can simply swipe between apps.

Those fitness functions include a pedometer that tracks your walks and runs.

Clock off

Apple seems quite pleased with all the third-party watch casings available for the dinky MP3 players, so much so that it has updated the clock faces that it can display.

The new iPod nano will launch today with 8GB and 16GB versions available. No word on UK pricing yet, but the 8GB version is on at $129 and the 16GB verion at $149.