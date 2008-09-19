iRex to release full-page e-reader

Netherlands-based iRex, manufacturers of one of the first e-readers in the iLiad, will launch the jumbo E Ink 1000 next week, on the 22 September.

Trumping the 8.1-inch iLiad with a 10.2-inch screen, the new e-reader will offer full page PDF viewing, as well as HTML, e-book and Word documents.

Higher-priced versions will also pack the ability to write on the page with the bundled stylus, so the user can write notes or just doodle on the works of Shakespeare or Austen.

E Ink again

E Ink will again be used for the screen, which means a long battery life of up to 80 hours for the device.

For just $650 (£360), users can get their hands on this device, and for $100 (£415) more, they can get the writeable version as well.

And for those that just have to have connectivity, a Wi-Fi, 3G and Bluetooth connected version could be theirs for just $850 (£470). A veritable snip.