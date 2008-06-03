Innovative new iPod docks for bikes

Cannondale cycles are developing an innovative iPod dock design concept for bikes which can inform the rider of their speed, distance travelled, calories burned, a rearview video camera and more.

It is currently at concept stage and has been put together by D-TANK Design Development in Barcelona have worked on some cool urban bike concepts for Cannondale.

Nod to Nike+

The design is reminiscent of Nike+ technology and you can see more on Cannondale's community site.

TechRadar has contacted Cannondale for further information on the technology – specifically if and when we might see a commercial release, so stay tuned for more as we get it.