Garmin announces Vívofit, its first fitness band

Garmin has unveiled the screen-touting Vívofit, and it's set to take on the Nike FuelBand SE and Fitbit Force in the fitness band arena.

Although Garmin has had a few fitness watches out, this is its first fitness band, but it still houses a curved, always-on display that shows daily goals, steps, goal countdown, calories, distance and, of course, the time.

Waterproof up to 50m, Vívofit has a huge year-long user replaceable battery and can sync with Garmin Connect via desktop or app, which is free to use.

Screen tracking

Garmin boasts the Vívofit to be the only fitness band that greets users with personalized daily goals.

It will track your daily behavior, including monitoring sleep, before setting these goals, which are adjusted as milestones are met.

It will come in black, purple, teal, blue and slate for US$129.99 (£99.99, about AU$145), with both large and small sized bands in the box.

Vívofit will be available in the first quarter of the year for the UK and US, and in the second quarter for Australia.