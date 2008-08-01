Apple rumours: 4GB iPod shuffle

Apple is rumoured to be prepp'ing 4GB iPod shuffles to be announced later next month, with a range of shiny new colours and price cuts also expected.

While we tirelessly file the news under "Apple's August '08 rumour mill", we have to say that this particular rumour sounds very much like a no-brainer to us.

Stocking filler for Nan

A well-priced 4GB iPod shuffle (in addition to the currently available 1GB and 2GB models) could well be the perfect gadget stocking filler for your tech-shy Nan this coming Christmas.

Apple is also rumoured to be introducing a refreshed iPod and MacBook range next month, as we reported earlier this very week.