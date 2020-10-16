Port Adelaide vs Richmond Tigers: live stream the AFL 2020 preliminary finals

We’re closing in on the end of the season, and one team’s premiership hopes will be coming to an end tonight. It’s Port Adelaide clashing with the Richmond Tigers at Adelaide Oval, and you can catch it from 7:50pm AEDT (7:20pm local time) tonight, October 16.

This is Richmond’s fourth straight preliminary final, and they’re showing no signs of slowing down. They pose a serious threat to the Power, but the minor premiers will have their home ground and home crowd on their side tonight, not to mention more than a week of recuperation.

Port Adelaide vs Richmond Tigers: live stream and time It’s game day! Tonight’s Port Adelaide vs Richmond match-up takes place at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, and the match is set to kick off at 7:50pm AEDT / 7:20pm ACDT (local time). Australians can watch Port Adelaide vs Richmond live and on Kayo Sports, or on Foxtel’s Fox Footy. A free-to-air broadcast will show on 7Mate.

When these two teams went head-to-head in round 11, they played a game of high intensity football that ended with the Power leading by 21 points. The Tigers will be out for blood, but have they learnt their lessons? It’s time to find out.

On Saturday night (October 17), we’ll see the Brisbane Lions face the Geelong Cats at the Gabba – you can catch the game on October 17 from 7:40pm AEDT (6:40pm local time).

The Lions will be returning from a week of rest after winning the qualifying final in week one. Meanwhile, the Cats are coming off the back of a commanding win last weekend, after they razed the Magpies to the ground with a 68-point lead.

Every finals game will be broadcast live online and on free-to-air. Here's how you can watch it all unfold before the Grand Final on October 24.

How to watch AFL 2020 finals online

The best place to catch the preliminary finals live online would be on Kayo. This streaming service is dedicated to sports so there won't be any distractions, with the exception of a few ad breaks perhaps.

The advantage of watching AFL on Kayo is versatility – you'll get live interactive stats while the matches are happening, the ability to watch up to three other streams at the same time in SplitView and have all the AFL matches available on-demand later if you happen to miss it all. If you just want to check the highlights, Kayo Mini videos are bite-sized clips of all the best bits.

And, if you haven't signed up yet, you get a 14-day free trial before you need to pay your monthly subscription. If you'd like to know more about the streaming service, take a look at our in-depth Kayo Sports review.

Kayo Sports basic package | 14-day free trial, then AU$25 per month Kayo’s Basic package will let you live stream and catch up on over 50 sports on two devices at the same time. You’ll have access to Kayo’s features such as SplitView, and you can cancel any time as there’s no lock-in contract.View Deal

How to live stream AFL 2020 finals for free

Channel Seven has broadcast rights to all the games during the finals. They'll be available to watch live and free on Channel 7 or 7Mate, depending on which state you're in.

That means, you'll also be able to stream the games on the Seven Network's catch-up app, 7Plus. This platform is available on a web browser, and has apps for both Android and iOS.

How to live stream AFL 2020 finals from abroad

If you're a footy fan who happens to be living outside of Australia, New Zealand or the Pacific Islands, you needn't despair. You can watch every single AFL game this season no matter where you are on the Watch AFL streaming service.

Like Kayo, Watch AFL is also a subscription service and has three different plans to choose from:

Weekly: US$17 / £13 / €17 / AU$20

Monthly: US$33 / £25 / €33 / AU$39

Annual: US$165 / £130 / €155 / AU$199

For the finals, Watch AFL has a new option called the Finals Pass, which temporarily replaces the monthly plan. It gives customers the ability to watch all the matches during the finals as well as the grand final live.