Pokemon Go is getting into the spirit of Thanksgiving with its next event

If you were a fan of Pokémon Go’s recent Halloween event, then you’re in luck as it appears as though Niantic is looking to make special events a regular occurrence. It's just announced a new Thanksgiving-themed event for the AR mobile game.

However whereas the first event’s headline feature was a doubling of the amount of candy player’s received for catching and transferring Pokémon, the new update is more limited and will focus on XP and Stardust rewards.

Between November 23 and November 30 players will receive double the amount of XP and Stardust for in-game actions such as catching or battling Pokémon.

It’s a nice gesture, but after being wowed with the amount of candy awarded during the Halloween event , we can’t help but be a little less impressed with the XP and Stardust bonuses.