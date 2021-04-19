Poco M2 Reloaded is coming to India and will be available on Flipkart

Poco is all set to bring back the Poco M2 smartphone in India and will do so in a revamped fashion. The device is being called the Poco M2 Reloaded and will likely feature similar specifications as the previous one.

According to the teaser shared on Flipkart, the smartphone will launch on April 21 at 12 p.m. and will be available on sale from 3 p.m. on the same day. The teaser specifies that the smartphone will feature the same MediaTek Helio G80 SoC and an FHD+ display.

Check out the Poco M2 Reloaded Flipkart page Click here for the Flipkart listing

Lower RAM on Poco M2 reloaded

According to reports the Poco M2 Reloaded will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G80 chipset same at the Poco M2. This is an octa-core processor built on the 12nm process. The Mali G52 clocked at 950MHz takes care of the graphics duties. MediaTek’s HyperEngine Gaming technology also makes the cut.

In fact, the reports mention that the only significant difference would be a lower RAM on the new M2 Reloaded. The Poco M2 at launch was the cheapest phone in India to offer 6GB of RAM across the board along with up to 128GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded by 256GB via micro SD.

But the RAM is apparently being lowered to 4GB, and a lower price is also expected. Other features like the two-tone design to a polycarbonate body along with an anti-fingerprint texture should remain the same. The fingerprint scanner on the Poco M2 is located under the cameras on the back. The entire phone is also P2i coated for splash-resistance. On the front, the Poco M2 sports a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080. There’s also Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top.

On the back is a quad-camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro shooter and a 2MP depth sensor for portraits. Selfies are handled by an 8MP front camera.

The Poco M2 has a big 5,000mAh battery inside with support for 18W fast charging. A 10W charger is included in the box. It runs on Poco Launcher atop MIUI 11 based on Android 10.