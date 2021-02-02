PlayStation Wrap Up 2020 lets you share your gaming shame with the world

Sony’s PlayStation Wrap Up is back to remind us all that 2020 was a fantastic year for gaming – not just because of the stellar lineup of titles that came out on PS4 and the landmark release of the PS5, but honestly... there wasn’t much else we could do thanks to Covid-19.

If you’ve ever wondered how many hours you’ve sunk into Call of Duty: Warzone or Demon’s Souls then, it’s time to face some hard numbers. You’ll be able to see how many games you played, the amount of trophies you unlocked, and which titles you spent the most time with – you’ll even be congratulated if you bought a PS5, as cruel as that may be for some. (If you’re having trouble finding Sony’s new console, we’re doing our best to help you buy a PS5.)

The PlayStation Wrap Up site also includes some collective stats achieved by PlayStation users in 2020, such as how many enemies collapsed in fear of Ghost of Tsushima (hint: it’s a lot). You’ll also see how much time gamers spent on The Last of Us 2, and the amount of home runs that were scored in MLB: The Show 20.

Of course, half the fun of these wrap ups is sharing your personal stats with your friends and the world, no matter how embarrassing they may be. And if you’re proud that you spent 40 hours playing Knack, go for it – who are we to judge?

If you take part in the PlayStation Wrap Up, you’ll be able to grab a free dynamic PS4 theme so there’s an extra incentive to give it a go. You’ll need to have a registered PSN account, be 18 years or older, and have played on a PS4 for at least 10 hours during 2020 to see any stats, though.

It's likely that next year's PlayStation Wrap Up will be dominated by new PS5 games, and with Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Horizon: Forbidden West and God of War: Ragnarok on the horizon, there's a lot to look forward to.