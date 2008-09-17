Canon unveils SX10 and G10

Once upon a time only top-end models had this much resolution

Canon announced the arrival of its 10 megapixel SX10 IS from its PowerShot range today. This AA battery-powered snapper boasts a 20x wide-angle zoom lens and 2.5-inch folding LCD.

Also revealed officially is the 14.7MP G10 with 5x wide-angle zoom lens and 3-inch LCD. This is the highest resolution of any of the PowerShot models and allows users to blow up detailed prints to a poster-friendly A2 size, as well as offering RAW mode.

Both offer optical image stabilization and DIGIC 4 image processing with face and motion detection, face detection self-timer, servo AF, and intelligent contrast correction.

All of these features are designed to counterbalance the focusing problems inherent from tired and emotional photographers.

Price point

The SX10 IS should be retailing in late October for $400 (£200). The G10 will also be available for around $500 (£250). According to the company's UK website,

Canon is likely to be swapping that dollar sign for a pound symbol as if the two currencies were worth the same. A good argument for buying US goods, if ever there was one.