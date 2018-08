If you are off to buy a camera this weekend, then you may find yourself overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice out there.

Before you head off and buy the camera that is on offer at the moment, check out our quick-fire guide to choosing the right camera for you.

Whether you're looking for a compact or a fully fledged DSLR, it's always a good idea to know what you want from a camera before you hit the shops.

Lucky then, that our video buying guide explains all…