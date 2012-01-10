Sony unveils budget compact trio

Sony has introduced a new set of budget compact cameras to slot into its CyberShot line, each delivering a range of new features.

The DSC-W610, DSC-W620 and DSC-W650 all feature Sony's 360 degree Sweep Panorama mode, enabling users to capture seamless 360 degree panoramic images.

Intelligent Auto mode is also included, which allows the camera to automatically optimise settings depending on the scene it detects in front of it. It does this by analysing focus, lighting, subjects and more.

Functionality

In order to help reduce image blur caused by camera shake and subject motion, all of the cameras feature SteadyShot image stabilisation. The W650 model offers enhanced Optical SteadyShot functionality, combining that with a 16.1 million pixel Super HAD CCD image sensor.

The W620 and W610 feature a 14.1 million pixel Super HAD CCD image sensor. The W610 includes a 4x optical zoom, while the other two models use a 5x optical zoom lens.

Both the W620 and W650 feature HD video recording at 720p along with four "Picture Effect" options, which can be used to create customised images. Effects include Toy Camera, Partial Colour, Pop Colour and Soft High-key.

UK pricing and availability for the Sony CyberShot W610, W620 and W650 are not yet known, however US prices put them at between $110 and $150.