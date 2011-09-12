Serif announces PhotoPlus X5

Serif has announced the latest version of its image editing software, PhotoPlus X5 with a host of new features including a new Photo Organiser.

Sub-features promise to make photo albums easy to navigate, with new features including Image Stacks, which intelligently groups similar pictures and Smart Albums which automatically updates new images added to a collection.

Extensive EXIF support ensures all camera settings information is recorded for future reference and can be viewed alongside images.

Other new features of the X5 include Vibrance Adjustment, which allows users to brighten images without losing natural skin and hair tones and a Clarity Filter for sharpening images.

New blending modes include Crossfade and Darker Colour while the core engine has been improved for faster processing speeds.

Easy photo projects

Photo Projects includes a wide selection of styles which can be used with a drag and drop interface to easily create photobooks, cards, montages and more. Users have full control over the layout of each project, while designs can be personalised with textures and backgrounds.

PhotoFix Studio has been brought over from previous versions of PhotoPlus. It includes tools for cropping images, removing red-eye and blemishes and applying creative filters.

Photographers that shoot in raw can use the 16-bit Raw Studio. HDR images can also be created, along with removing unwanted people or objects from photographs.

Photographs can immediately be shared on Facebook and Flickr, along with being placed on a Google map depending on where they were taken in the world.

The Serif PhotoPlus X5 UK price is £71.48 and is available now for Windows 7, Vista and XP.