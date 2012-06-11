Samyang announces fisheye lens for Sony NEX and Samsung NX

Samyang has announced a new fisheye lens for Samsung and Sony CSC mounts

Samyang has announced a 8mm f/2.8 fisheye lens for Samsung and Sony compact system cameras.

Already available in other mounts, the new variation of the Samyang 8mm lens is currently the smallest and brightest (widest aperture) fisheye lens available for Sony NEX and Samsung NX cameras.

Its optical construction consists of 10 lenses arranged in 8 groups, including one aspherical (AS) lens and two lenses made of extra low dispersion glass (ED).

Samyang promises that the construction of the lens provides outstanding sharpness for the entire field of view, along with a maximum aperture of f/2.8.

Specs

The lens surfaces have multi-layered UMC anti-reflective coatings, which are designed to enhance light transmission and maximise contrast.

Compatible with Sony E (NEX) and Samsung NX mounts, the maximum angle of view in both cases is 180 degrees, while it has a minimum focusing distance of 0.3 metres.

Like other Samyang lenses, the optic is manual focus only. Samyang currently produces a wide range of lenses for different manufacturer mounts, including DSLR and CSC. Optics from the company are usually cheaper than other third party manufacturers, although they don't tend to offer autofocus.

Available from early July, the expected Samyang 8mm fisheye lens price will be around £279.99 / $434.