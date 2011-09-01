Samsung reveals 18x superzoom WB750 compact

Samsung has unveiled the latest camera to slot into its compact line-up with the WB750 bringing a BSI (Back Side Illuminated) CMOS sensor and, for the first time in a compact, Samsung's own DSP 3 key component.

The WB750 includes the company's longest ever zoom, with 18x optical and 24x smart zoom capability.

Featuring a 12.5 megapixel BSI CMOS sensor, the first time a compact camera in Samsung's range has used the technology, it has been designed with low-light shooting in mind.

Full HD video recording is available on the camera, with Dual Capture function allowing for 10 megapixel images to be captured while shooting video at the same time.

Creative Movie Maker on board the camera allows for users to create and edit shareable slideshows on the move from within the camera interface itself. Photos and videos can be collated into one themed file, instantly adding effects and music.

Panoramas can be captured either vertically or horizontally by sweeping the camera across a scene. Action Panorama mode tracks a moving person or object within a static background, to record movement in one frame and is designed with events like sports days in mind.

Images can be shot in HDR mode, allowing for a hyper realistic type photograph without the need for image editing software by taking multiple exposures and merging them in-camera.

Smart stuff

Smart Auto mode allows for the most appropriate of 16 photo and four movie modes, while Smart Filter 3.0 applies a variety of effects including Paint, Cartoon and Cross Filter.

The WB750 is Samsung's only current compact camera to feature full manual control, with Aperture and Shutter speeds being fully selectable via the mode dial at the top of the camera.

The Samsung WB750 UK release date is mid-September with a UK price of £249 on release.