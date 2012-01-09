PMA@CES Preview video

Will there be any new SLRs or compact system cameras announced at PMA this year?

This year the Photo Marketing Association (PMA) trade show is being hosted by the World's largest consumer electronic's show, CES. TechRadar is there to get the lowdown on all the latest news and information from the photographic industry. We'll be attending all the press conferences, conducting interviews and finding out what new cameras, lenses and accessories we can expect to be hitting the shelves over the coming months.

In this video Angela Nicholson, our Head of Testing for Photography gives a taste of what's to come.