Panasonic updates G series travel lens

Panasonic has updated its 14-140mm travel lens for its range of G series cameras.

The new lens is a 10x optical zoom, and comes in a compact metal body that's smaller than the previous lens. Its 14-140mm focal length gives an equivalent, in 35mm terms, of 28-280mm making it a versatile choice for holiday and travelling photographers.

At the widest end of the lens, the maximum aperture is f/3.5, rising to f/5.6 at the telephoto end. Panasonic says that the lens has been optimised for cameras with high-speed AF such as the Panasonic G6 and Panasonic GH3.

Stable

Incorporating Panasonic's Power OIS (optical image stabiliser), the lens promises to compensate for both small and fast movements and large slow movements to shoot clear shots in different lighting conditions.

The lens is the latest addition to Panasonic's Lumix G system, but it is also compatible with the Olympus range of Micro Four Thirds cameras. Currently, Micro Four Thirds cameras have the biggest choice of proprietary lenses on the market, compared with other compact system cameras.

The Panasonic 14-140mm lens price is £599/US$912/AU$891 and it will be available from the end of June.