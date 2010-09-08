Nikon unveils 'ultimate' Coolpix P7000

Nikon has announced a new the P7000, claiming it is the ultimate Coolpix camera.

The Nikon P7000, which is priced at £480 and has a UK release date of 23 September, boasts a number of features that would look more at home in a DSLR

Those include wide angle 7.1x zoom Nikkor lens giving a 28 to 200mm range with optical vibration reduction (VR), two ED glass elements and the Expeed C2 image processing system.

The Nikon P7000 also boasts a 10.1MP CCD sensor and a 3-inch high-res LCD screen.

Ultimate compact

Mark Pekelharing, product manager, consumer products at Nikon Europe BV, says: "The Coolpix P7000 boasts a raft of advanced features and ergonomics found in SLR cameras, making it the ultimate compact option for advanced SLR users and professional photographers who want high-quality images in a discrete and responsive body.

"Our professional customers have really helped to drive decisions about the feature set, and the results speak for themselves; great quality photography… anywhere".