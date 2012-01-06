Nikon D4 first camera to use XQD memory format

The Nikon D4 will use the new XQD memory card format

The recently announced new memory card format by the CompactFlash Association will make its debut in the Nikon D4, the company's latest pro-DSLR.

XQD, which is slightly bigger in size than a standard SD card, can provide extremely fast write speeds of up 125MB/sec or higher, while specification of the new memory card is based on the PCI Express specification, designed to futureproof the cards.

The current standard for pro-level memory cards is Compact Flash (CF), which is capable of reading and writing quicker than SD cards which are most commonly found in beginner and enthusiast DSLRs along with compact cameras.

Traditional

Along with a slot for the new XQD format, the D4 also contains a slot for traditional Compact Flash cards.

Both Nikon and Canon backed the new memory card format, which will boast the fastest speeds available in the market once released.

It is thought that the first chance to see the cards in action will be at the CP+ Camera and Photo Imaging Show 2012, taking place in Yokohoma between 9th and 12th February.

It's also possible that new cameras announced at next week's CES trade show in Las Vegas might also feature the format, watch this space to see if that happens.

The Nikon D4 is expected to go on sale from the 16th February.