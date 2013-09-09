Leica introduces 'C' compact camera with viewfinder

Leica has introduced a new premium compact camera. The 'C' features a 12 million pixel 1/1.7 inch sensor, along with a range of high-end specifications which appear to be the same as the Panasonic LF1's.

The Leica C is the first camera from the manufacturer to feature integrated Wi-Fi and NFC for wireless transferring of images from the camera to a smartphone or tablet, as well as remote control.

Featuring a Leica DC Vario-Summicron lens, the 7x optical zoom offers an equivalent range of 28-200mm in 35mm format, with maximum apertures of f/2.0-5.9. A ring around the lens can be customised to control different functions.

Viewfinder

An integrated LCD viewfinder is also included, with 200,000 dots. Other interesting features include Full HD video recording, continuous shooting of up to 10fps and a three inch , 921,600 dot rear screen. Full manual control is also included.

Adobe Photoshop Lightroom comes included in the package too. The Leica C will be available in two finishes - "light gold" (a combination of gold, ivory and black) and "dark red", a black with burgundy tones. A range of matching accessories, including a case, pouch and wrist strap will also be available to buy separately.

The Leica C price will be £550 / approx US$862 / approx AU$937, with availability starting in mid-September.