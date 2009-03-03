Kodak debuts compact EasyShare Z915

With the PMA (Photo Marketing Association) International Convention kicking off this week in the glitzy surroundings of Las Vegas, camera news is coming in thick and fast.

The latest company to announce a camera to entice Joe Public into picture taking is Kodak, with the EasyShare Z915.

Aimed at those who like a bit of zoom power in their cameras, the Z915 boasts 10x optical zoom and a 10MP sensor.

Smart capture

Kodak has done something quite rare, and released a price to go alongside its camera announcement. The Z915 is set to cost a not-too shabby £180.

Other features you get for this money include: Smart Capture and optical image stabilisation.

Annoyingly, Kodak has opted for AA batteries instead of lithium-ion, so even though the camera's chassis is fairly slim, it's still bulkier than other compact offerings.

Colour options for the fashion-conscious include the refreshingly plain red, blue, black and grey. That's right, nothing pretentious like rebellious red, ballistic blue, bellowing black and gregarious grey. The camera will hit shops in May.