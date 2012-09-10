K-Mount lens adapter for Q announced

A shutter is bulit into the adapter to make it fully compatible with the Q

It's been talked about for a while, but Pentax has finally got round to announcing the Adapter Q for K-mount lenses.

This adapter allows K-mount lenses that were originally designed for use on Pentax 35mm film cameras and APS-C format digital SLRs like the Pentax K-30 to be mounted on Q-series of compact system cameras such as the Pentax Q and Q10.

The mount adapter effectively multiplies the focal length of Pentax Q series lenses by approximately 5.5x compared with how they appear on a 35mm camera. As a result, the smc PENTAX-DA* 300mm F4 ED[IF] SDM telephoto lens produces the same image as a 1650mm super-telephoto lens on a 35mm camera. This potentially turns relative modest telephoto lenses into interesting options for wildlife photographers.

As a mechanical shutter has been incorporated into the adapter rolling shutter distortion, which occurs when there is camera shake or subjects are moving quickly, is prevented.

The camera's firmware must be updated to the latest version in order to properly use the adapter.

Price and availability

The Pentax Adapter Q will be available from early October and is set to retail for £249.99.