BenQ unveils new entry-level digicams

BenQ has unveiled two new 6-megapixel entry-level digital cameras, the DC-E610 and the DC-C610.

The BenQ DC-E610 features a 6.1-megapixel CCD image sensor, a 3x optical zoom, a VGA video mode that shoots at 30fps, and a 2.4-inch LCD. It also features anti-shake technology for better snaps and has automatic ISO settings at 80, 160, 320, and 400.

The slightly more lower-end BenQ DC-C610 has a 6-megapixel CCD sensor, a 2-inch screen, and 320 x 240 movie resolution mode at 24fps. It features identical ISO settings to the E610, along with a 42mm fixed focus lens. There's no information on UK pricing yet, but both models are available now in Europe.