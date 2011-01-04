Kodak launches new tiny and rugged pocket cams

Kodak has launched its latest range of affordable digital cameras and pocket camcorders at CES 2011 this week.

Up first is the Kodak Easyshare Touch, featuring a 3-inch capacitive touchscreen display, a dedicated video recording button, 14-megapixel image sensor, 5x optical zoom and HDMI input.

Credit card size cam

Easyshare Mini is "about the size of a credit card" with a 10-megapixel image sensor, 2.5-inch LCD display, a 3x optical zoom lens and a front mirror – should you need to check your hair before taking a picture!

Finally, the Kodak Easyshare Sport is a waterproof camera that can go up to ten feet underwater and is tough enough to cope with dirt and dust – with this 12-megapixel, 2.4-inch LCD display cam no doubt being marketed to fans of extreme sports.

As far as Kodak's new pocket cams go, the second generation Kodak Playsport is joined by the new tiny-sized Kodak Playfull.

The 'real Kodak moment'

"Innovation at Kodak has always been focused around making the complex simple for our customers," says Betty Noonan, Kodak Director and Vice President, Business to Consumer Marketing.

"Today, Kodak continues to bring technological advancements to market that make it easier and more convenient for consumers to share with their friends and family in their own unique way. The real Kokak Moment happens when you share and that drives our ongoing commitment to leading the evolution of imaging by developing intelligent solutions that marry consumer insights with innovative technology."

While many of us already use our iPhone 4s and Android smartphones as 'pocket cams', dedicated devices such as those from Kodak still have a few advantages – not least the fact that the Playsport can go underwater and still shoot crystal clear 1080p video.

The Playfull is Kodak's new entrant into the pocket cam world, which shoots the same 1080p video and 5MP stills as the Playsport, with the addition of a retractable USB arm and a far smaller form factor to help slip in your jean's pocket.

UK pricing is as follows – with the Kodak Easyshare Touchy Camera costing £129.99 RRP, the Kodak EasyshareMini Camera costing £79.99 RRP and the Kodak Playfull Video Camera costing £129.99 RRP.

Via Kodak