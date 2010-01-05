Canon unveils new 'Legria' Camcorder range

Canon has launched a new range of LEGRIA camcorders today, prior to the news onslaught that is CES 2010 in Vegas later this week.

And the big new selling points for camcorders this year are better batteries and bigger flash memory, it would seem, with Canon announcing:

Camcorders for social networkers

"Canon today launches its expanded LEGRIA camcorder range, introducing four new series and offering more choice than ever before. Suitable for anyone – from enthusiasts, to those wanting an easy means of recording a family event, to budding social networkers – the LEGRIA series now offers a model with Canon's signature image quality to suit all budgets."

Watch out this coming March for Canon's new range, which goes from the affordable standard def Canon Legria FS300 series through to the pricier (and far better specc-ed) Canon Legria HF S21 with an 8MP, Full HD CMOS sensor; Canon Digic DV III processor; 3.5" gesture control LCD touchscreen; dual SDHC card slots; powered optical image stabiliser; EVF; manual control dial and loads of other features you will initially marvel at but likely never use more than once.

Pricing for the new range of Canon's Legria camcorders is set to follow soon.