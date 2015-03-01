What is MWC 2015?

MWC is the biggest mobile phone conference on the planet, and the show has become one of the most important events in the tech calendar.

The likes of Sony, Samsung and HTC use the show to launch some of the headline tablets and phones, and MWC can boast of playing a central role in the lives of the Galaxy S range and the One phones.

The annual show takes place in Barcelona, making it accessible for not only the European market, but also attracting the biggest US and Asian countries.

