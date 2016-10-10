Samsung has halted Galaxy Note 7 shipments to a major Australian carrier

Following on from the news that US carriers AT&T and T-Mobile have stopped sales of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 due to multiple reports of replacement handsets going up in smoke, an internal memo acquired by The Verge now states that Samsung has ceased shipments of the handset to Australian carrier Telstra too.

“Samsung has temporarily paused the supply of new Galaxy Note 7 smartphones following a reported incident in a replacement phone in the US,” states the memo.

Though the troubled handset’s future seems quite dire, Telstra’s memo also proclaims that “Samsung is confident in the replacement Note 7 and says they have no reason to believe it’s not safe.”

According to The Verge’s report, all replacement Note 7 handsets received by Telstra so far have been used for the recall, with the carrier not yet able to place Samsung’s phablet back in stock for general sale once again.

The memo also states that Telstra has “contacted impacted customers to advise them of the delay,” and that it will provide updated information on the status of their replacement Note 7 handsets as soon as it knows more.