Misleading iPhone TV ads banned

TV ads for Apple's iPhone misled consumers, according to the UK's Advertising Standards Authority (ASA).

While Apple's TV advert claims "all the parts of the internet are on the iPhone" the ASA politely reminded the company that the claim was misleading, as the iPhone's Safari mobile browser does not support Flash or Java.

The ASA rapped Apple's knuckles over the offending advert which it claims "gave a misleading impression of the internet capabilities of the iPhone".

Misleading, not for public consumption

The ASA has decreed Apple must not broadcast the ad again in the UK.

"Because the iPhone doesn't support Flash or Java, you couldn't really see the internet in its full glory," said ASA spokesperson Olivia Campbell.

"They made a very general claim that you can see the internet in its entirety, and actually that's not quite true – so we've upheld."

Apple has no comment to make on the ASA's ruling.